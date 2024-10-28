A.J. Terrell News: Grabs another pick vs. Bucs

Terrell recorded seven total tackles (six solo) and one interception in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

The Clemson product finished tied as the Falcons' second-leading tackler Sunday, trailing only Kaden Elliss' 11-stop effort. Terrell was also one of two Falcons to pick off Baker Mayfield in Week 8, intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter to help Atlanta maintain a two-score lead. The 26-year-old corner is expected to continue making plays for the Falcons' defense in Week 9, when the Cowboys come to Atlanta.