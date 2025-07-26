Alec Pierce News: Not focused on contract extension

Pierce stated Saturday that he's expecting to play out the season without a contract extension, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. "I haven't even really like thought about it too much in terms of myself. I know my agents might've want to talk with them a while back, but I feel like ... it's going to be a play the season out (kind of thing)," Pierce stated, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

Pierce took a step forward in his third NFL campaign last year, notching career highs with 824 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns while averaging a league-high 22.3 yards per catch over 16 regular-season games. He's been almost exclusively a deep threat, however, as he logged a modest 37 receptions last year, 13 of which went for 20-plus yards. The Colts have one of the least favorable QB situations in the league for wideouts with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones competing for the starting role, which could hamper Pierce's chances of breaking out further. He'll be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and his comments Saturday suggest that he's not necessarily expecting to be extended by Indianapolis.