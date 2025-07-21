Alex Anzalone Injury: Sidelined by hamstring injury

Anzalone (hamstring) isn't practicing Monday, Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News reports.

Anzalone's locked in as a starter when healthy, but he's back on the mend again in training camp after being limited to 10 regular-season appearances in 2024 by a broken forearm. Detroit will likely take a cautious approach with this new soft-tissue injury for Anzalone, who has 395 tackles over the past four regular seasons with the Lions.