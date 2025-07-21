Alex Hale Injury: Let go by Packers

Hale (eye) was cut by the Packers on Monday.

Hale spent the 2024 season on Green Bay's practice squad after joining the team as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. The kicker had been on the active/non-football injury list prior to being released after he injured his eye while working out. Hale will be sidelined for several weeks, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.