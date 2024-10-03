Alex Wright Injury: Season over

Wright announced via his personal Instagram account Thursday that he'll miss the rest of the season due to a torn triceps, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wright's absence will be a blow to the Browns' defensive-line depth, as he regularly rotated in. He'll undergo surgery and likely be placed on injured reserve in the next couple of days, when he'll turn his focus to his recovery. The third-year pro will finish his 2024 campaign with eight combined tackles, including 1.0 sacks.