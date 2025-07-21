Menu
Alim McNeill Injury: Likely to miss first few months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

McNeill (knee) is expected to miss the first few months of the regular season, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

McNeill tore his ACL in December and was placed on the active/PUP list Thursday. With McNeill's absence expected to stretch well into the regular season and Levi Onwuzurike (knee) already ruled out for the entire 2025 campaign, the Lions will be shorthanded on the interior of the defensive line.

