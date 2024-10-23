Allen Robinson News: Increased role expected

Head coach Dan Campbell stated Wednesday that Robinson will take on a heavy load against the Titans on Sunday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Robinson was signed to the Lions' active roster Sept. 26, but he has only appeared in two games, seeing limited snaps and a single target. However, with Jameson Williams expected to be serving the first of a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances, there will be plenty of snaps up for grabs at wide receiver.