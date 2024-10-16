Alontae Taylor News: Will play Thursday

Taylor (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough but carries no injury designation into Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Taylor injured his shoulder during Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers. Even with the Saints on a short week, the injury doesn't appear severe enough for the 2022 second-round pick to carry an injury tag into Thursday's contest. Through the first six games of the regular season, Taylor has logged 35 tackles (26 solo), including 3.5 sacks, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.