Alvin Kamara News: Back on the field

Kamara (groin) participated in Tuesday's minicamp practice.

Kamara, who missed the last three games of the 2024 regular season with a groin injury, hadn't been participating in the Saints' voluntary workouts this offseason, but his activity during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session demonstrates that he's moved past the issue. While there's no doubt that Kamara slots in as the team's No. 1 back as the coming campaign approaches, it remains to be seen how the rest of the New Orleans backfield depth chart will shake out prior to Week 1. For now, the top candidates for complementary work behind Kamara (who recorded 228 carries and 68 catches in 14 contests last year) are Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.