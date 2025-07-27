Menu
Amar Johnson News: Activated off NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

The Packers activated Johnson (hamstring) off the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Weston reports.

Johnson made his return to practice Sunday after having missed the start of training camp due to a hamstring injury. The rookie undrafted free agent should now have an ample opportunity to compete for a spot as one of Green Bay's backup running backs, as the team currently lacks proven talent at the position behind Josh Jacobs.

