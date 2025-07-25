Amare Barno Injury: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers waived Barno (knee) on Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The move opens a spot on the Panthers' 90-man roster for undrafted rookie J.J. Weaver. Barno was limited to five regular-season games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury and finished with seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks. He underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee during the offseason, but it's unclear whether he would be healthy enough to practice right away were he to catch on with another team during training camp.