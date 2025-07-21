Amon-Ra St. Brown News: Participating in training camp

St. Brown (knee) participated in Sunday's training camp practice, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN previously reported that St. Brown underwent an offseason knee procedure, "just to clean some stuff up," in the words of the wideout. At the time, Woodyard indicated that St. Brown was expected to be ready for training camp, and that is indeed the case, with no reports of the 25-year-old being limited at practice. St. Brown is thus set to reprise his high-volume role in Detroit's offense, after having racked up 115 catches (on 141 targets) for 1,263 yards and 12 TDs in 17 regular-season contests in 2024.