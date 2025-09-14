St. Brown comfortably led the Lions in receptions and targets while edging Jameson Williams for the top spot in receiving yards as well. While his speedy teammate got that runner-up spot largely via a 64-yard chunk play, St. Brown chipped away at the Bears secondary throughout the afternoon with short and medium gains, including touchdown grabs of four, eight and four yards. The two-time All-Pro's breakout performance was a welcome departure from his modest 4-45-0 receiving line in Week 1 against Green Bay, and St. Brown's contributions figure to be critical again when the Lions tackle the unenviable task of a road trip to Baltimore for a Week 3 Monday night showdown with the Ravens on Sept. 22.