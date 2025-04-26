Fantasy Football
Andres Borregales News: First kicker goes to Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Patriots selected Borregales in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Borregales is the first kicker taken in this draft, and he's the second kicker that the Patriots have drafted in three seasons, as they previously selected Chad Ryland -- who is now with the Cardinals -- in 2023. The four-year starter was automatic at Miami as a senior, hitting 18 of 19 field goals, including seven of eight tries from beyond 40 yards. His longest field goal was 56 yards. Borregales will compete with John Parker Romo -- who connected on 11 of 12 field-goal tries last season -- for the starting gig in New England.

