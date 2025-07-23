Andrew Thomas Injury: Expected ready for season

Thomas, who is on the active/PUP list due to a foot injury, is expected to be active for the season opener, Paul Schwartz of the New York Postreports.

Thomas was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday as he continues to heal from a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2024 season in Week 6. He underwent surgery for the injury in October and has not participated in offseason programs since the injury, but the designation does allow for Thomas to return to the practice field and preseason contests at any point should the team deem him ready, with the expectation that the 2020 first-round pick will be ready for Week 1 in September.