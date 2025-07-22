Andrew Thomas Injury: Not yet ready to practice

The Giants placed Thomas (foot) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Thomas ended the 2024 campaign on IR due to a Lisfranc injury and isn't far enough into his recovery to practice. New York has stated an intent to be cautious with Thomas' return, but there remains a decent chance that he'll be ready to go by Week 1 of the regular season. Thomas' ability to stay healthy this year will likely be a critical factor in the performance of New York's offensive line.