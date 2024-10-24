Andy Dalton Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Dalton (thumb) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Dalton is sitting out a second straight practice heading into Week 8 action. Panthers head coach Dave Canales has already stated that Bryce Young will start Sunday's contest against the Broncos, and it seems like practice squad quarterback Jack Plummer is trending toward working as the 2023 No. 1 overall pick's backup. Dalton is recovering from a sprained thumb he sustained in a car accident Tuesday, and he has yet to be officially ruled out for Week 8.