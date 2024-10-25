Andy Dalton Injury: Officially doubtful for Week 8

Dalton (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Dalton missed a third straight practice Friday, and it looks like he's trending in the wrong direction to be available as Bryce Young's backup Week 8. The veteran signal-caller sustained a sprained thumb during a car accident Tuesday, but he otherwise avoided any major injuries. Pending both Dalton's health and Young's performance versus Denver, it remains to be seen who will start under center for the Panthers at home against the Saints in Week 9.