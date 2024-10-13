Andy Dalton News: Improved results in another loss

Dalton completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing three times for 21 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

Dalton got the nod under center against the Falcons despite being pulled for poor performance late in last week's loss to the Bears. The 36-year-old showed improved results in Week 6 despite being saddled with another loss. That being said, Dalton's upside for next Sunday's tilt against Washington leaves much to be desired for a player who has thrown four interceptions over the last three weeks.