Andy Dalton headshot

Andy Dalton News: Improved results in another loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Dalton completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing three times for 21 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

Dalton got the nod under center against the Falcons despite being pulled for poor performance late in last week's loss to the Bears. The 36-year-old showed improved results in Week 6 despite being saddled with another loss. That being said, Dalton's upside for next Sunday's tilt against Washington leaves much to be desired for a player who has thrown four interceptions over the last three weeks.

Andy Dalton
Carolina Panthers
