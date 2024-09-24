Andy Dalton: Serving as starter moving forward

Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Dalton will remain the Panthers' starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Bengals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "Andy's our quarterback," Canales said Monday. "He gives us our best chance to win. That's the approach as we get ready for the Bengals."

Canales' pronouncement comes as little surprise after Dalton stepped into the starting role Week 3 in place of demoted 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and revitalized an offense that had averaged 176 yards and 6.5 points in blowout losses to the Saints and Chargers in the first two weeks of the season. In leading the Panthers to a convincing 36-22 win over the Raiders, Dalton completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns while Carolina rolled to its second-best scoring total in five seasons. While the sizable investment in Young could eventually prompt Carolina to turn the starting job back over to him later in the season -- especially if the rebuilding Panthers predictably fade from the playoff picture -- the 36-year-old Dalton should have a decent amount of leash if he continues to oversee a competent offense. Dalton offers little production as a runner at this stage of his career and is working with below-average talent at the skill positions, but on sheer passing volume alone, he could offer some utility as a lineup option in two-quarterback or superflex leagues.