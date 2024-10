Orji recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 26-13 loss to Kansas City.

Orji stepped into a starting role with Willie Gay (hand) and Pete Werner (hamstring) both unavailable, making the most of his added opportunity. He finished second to Demario Davis in takedowns and reached double-digit tackles for the first time in his career. Orji has now compiled 18 total tackles (11 solo) through five games in 2024.