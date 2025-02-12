Anthony Firkser News: Staying in Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Firkser to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The veteran tight end appeared in seven regular-season games in 2024 (three with the Jets, four with the Chiefs), but he did not record a single target over that span. Firkser ended the 2024 season on Kansas City's practice squad, and under a future deal he will be on the 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12.