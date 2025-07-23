Anthony Johnson Injury: Reverts to PUP
Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to the Giants' reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Johnson was let go by the team on Tuesday due to a failed physical but will now stay in New York after clearing waivers. The 2023 seventh-round pick will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season before he will be eligible to return.
