Anthony Johnson Injury: Waived with failed physical
The Giants waived Johnson (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Johnson was a seventh-round selection by Green Bay in the 2023 NFL Draft. He joined the Giants last season and got into nine contests, tallying five tackles and one defensed pass while playing primarily on special teams. It's not clear what caused him to fail his physical ahead of training camp.
Anthony Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now