Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Richardson headshot

Anthony Richardson Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Head coach Shane Steichen noted Wednesday that he's hopeful Richardson (back) will be available for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Back spasms prevented Richardson from playing in Week 17, but the QB could return to action this weekend depending on how things go for him in practice. With the Colts holding a walk-through Wednesday, what Richardson is able to do during Thursday's session will provide the first indication of which direction he's trending for Sunday's contest, but the QB did note Wednesday that his back is feeling much better this week, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now