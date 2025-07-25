Anthony Richardson News: Off to slow start at camp

Richardson struggled with his passing during the first two practices of training camp, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

The good news for Richardson is no report of any issue or setback with the right shoulder injury that held him out of June minicamp. He seems to be a full participant so far in training camp, although it sounds like he hasn't done himself any favors so far in the competition with Daniel Jones. Both quarterbacks are getting first-team reps, with Boyd noting that the Colts defense has looked better than the offense so far.