Anthony Richardson News: Rushing TD, two picks in loss

Richardson completed 17 of 38 passes for 172 yards with two interceptions while rushing seven times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Richardson scored a 23-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive, marking his fourth rushing score in the past four games. He hasn't been nearly as successful with his arm as his with his legs, and Richardson's accuracy issues unsurprisingly resurfaced against the tough Broncos secondary. He completed just 44.7 percent of his passes and was intercepted twice, dropping his TD:INT as a passer to 7:11. Richardson's rushing ability should keep him fantasy-relevant in Week 16 against the Titans, but he'll have a low floor due to his struggles through the air.