Anthony Walker Injury: Placed on NFI list

The Bucs placed Walker (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Walker dealt with a knee injury at the end of the 2024 season, but it's possible he's nursing some other type of injury to begin camp. After tallying 68 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, across 14 regular-season contests with the Dolphins last year, Walker signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay back in March. He's expected to be a key contributor in the Bucs' linebacker group in 2025.