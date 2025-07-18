Antonio Gibson News: Added competition for carries

As the coming season approaches, Gibson and fellow returnee Rhamondre Stevenson will have added competition for backfield touches, with rookie second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson now in the mix, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

In his first season with the Patriots, Gibson worked behind Stevenson, carrying 120 times for 538 yards and a TD, while adding 23 catches for 206 yards in 17 regular-season contests. Looking ahead, Stevenson -- who logged 207 carries in 15 regular-season games in 2024 -- is back to reclaim his share of the team's early-down work, with the presence of the explosive Henderson likely to cut into Gibson's volume. In that context, the 27-year-old is largely off the re-draft radar, but that's something that could change if either Stevenson or Henderson were to miss time at some point.