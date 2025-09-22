Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson started at RB on Sunday and logged 27 snaps en route to carrying the ball four times for 18 yards (with two lost fumbles) and catching all three of his targets for 38 yards, while rookie TreVeyon Henderson recorded 34 snaps, gained 28 yards on 11 carries without a fumble and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards. Looking ahead to the Patriots' Week 4 contest against the Panthers, Gibson's complementary role in the team's backfield might be on shaky ground if his ball security issues linger, but he should continue contributing as a kick returner.