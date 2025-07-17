Ar'Darius Washington Injury: Placed on active/PUP list
Washington (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Washington tore his Achilles in May but is targeting a late-season return. The safety remains eligibly to practice while on the active/PUP list, though Washington's unlikely to do so considering his return timeline is expected to stretch well into the regular season, if he can play at all in 2025.
