Armani Rogers News: Joins Falcons' practice squad

The Falcons signed Rogers to their practice squad Monday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Rogers failed to make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster in late August, but it now appears he's found a home in Atlanta. The Ohio product most recently appeared in an NFL game with the Commanders in 2022, catching five of his six targets for 64 yards across 11 contests. Rogers could be elevated to Atlanta's active roster if the team's tight end room faces injuries at any point this season.