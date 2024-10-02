Arthur Maulet Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maulet (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Maulet began the regular season on injured reserve due to a knee injury he sustained in early August during training camp. He's been sidelined for the four-game minimum, and he returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Maulet's return to the Ravens would boost their depth in the secondary, especially with corner Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) being placed on injured reserve Saturday.