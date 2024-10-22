Arthur Maulet News: Activated off injured reserve

The Ravens activated Maulet (knee/hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Maulet's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was set to end Wednesday. While he wasn't able to suit up for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, he was a full participant in the final practice leading up to the contest. Maulet is set to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Browns on Sunday, and he's expected to serve as the Ravens' nickel corner alongside starters Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Brandon Stephens.