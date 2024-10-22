Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Arthur Maulet headshot

Arthur Maulet News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

The Ravens activated Maulet (knee/hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Maulet's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was set to end Wednesday. While he wasn't able to suit up for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, he was a full participant in the final practice leading up to the contest. Maulet is set to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Browns on Sunday, and he's expected to serve as the Ravens' nickel corner alongside starters Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Brandon Stephens.

Arthur Maulet
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News