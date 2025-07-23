Artie Burns Injury: May have serious knee injury.

Burns will undergo an MRI after injuring his knee during Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burns left Wednesday's practice on crutches and will undergo further testing on his knee, but Schefter relays the Dolphins fear that the 2016 first-rounder may have torn his ACL. Burns would be sidelined for the 2025 campaign were that to be the case, which would open the door for a spot on the Dolphins' 53-man roster for Kendall Scheffield and John Saunders. Burns inked a one-year deal with Miami in March after spending the last three years in Seattle, though he appeared in just 21 regular-season games over that span.