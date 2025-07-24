Menu
Artie Burns Injury: Out for 2025 season

July 24, 2025

The Dolphins placed Burns on injured reserve Thursday due to a torn ACL.

Burns suffered a serious knee injury during Wednesday's practice. Thursday's MRI results confirmed that the veteran corner tore his ACL, and Burns' placement on the Dolphins' IR means he will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season. Kendall Sheffield and John Saunders are in a stronger position to earn a spot on Miami's 53-man roster due to Burns' injury.

