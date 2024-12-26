A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Robinson (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Robinson was able to fully participate in Tuesday's half-speed walkthrough, but he downgraded to a limited participant in Thursday's session due to a lingering knee issue. Robinson would likely fade an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC South clash against the Buccaneers if he were able to practice fully Friday. In the five games since the Panthers' Week 11 bye, Robinson has logged 28 tackles (15 solo), including 2.5 sacks.