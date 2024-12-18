Fantasy Football
A'Shawn Robinson

A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Robinson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Robinson played 44 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles in the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys, seemingly picking up a knee injury in the process. The veteran defensive end has been one of Carolina's most consistent defensive players this season, having recorded 66 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 13 appearances. He almost certainly needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 16, when the Panthers host the Cardinals.

A'Shawn Robinson
Carolina Panthers

