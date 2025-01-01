A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Sits out practice to begin Week 18

Robinson (neck) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.

Robinson was on the injury report last week due to a knee injury and an illness, but he now appears to be dealing with a neck issue. The veteran defensive end did end up playing this past Sunday against Tampa Bay, but he logged a season-low 50 percent defensive snap share, possibly due to the neck injury. It's not yet clear if Robinson will suit up Sunday versus Atlanta; if he doesn't play, Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts could be in line for an increase in defensive snaps.