The Raiders continued deploying Jeanty as the team's bellcow out of the backfield, handing the rookie 11 of the 13 carries dispersed to running backs Monday. The sixth-overall pick from this year's draft failed to repeat last week's trip to the end zone, resulting in a middling fantasy score in his second pro appearance. Jeanty's monster share of backfield touches combined with the upside that made him such a high draft choice keep his fantasy ceiling raised as the season rolls along. The Boise State product's next opportunity to break out will come in a road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.