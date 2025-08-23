Jeanty logged the Raiders' first touch from scrimmage and shared time with Zamir White on the drive. Jeanty, the rookie first-round pick, had a relatively quiet first preseason as a pro, rushing 12 times for 37 yards and a touchdown while recording one catch for two yards over three games. That type of sparse usage should be a distant memory as soon as the regular season begins, as Jeanty is expected to handle a robust role in the Raiders' ground attack beginning with a Week 1 road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 7.