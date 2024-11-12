Austin Seibert Injury: Missing another practice

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Seibert (hip) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Seibert will have one more chance to potentially log some practice reps this week, but his lack of activity Monday and Tuesday is putting him at risk of missing a second straight game this Thursday versus the Eagles. While Seibert was sidelined for the Week 10 loss to the Steelers due to the right hip injury, Zane Gonzalez stepped in to handle kicking duties and connected on both of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts.