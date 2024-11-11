Fantasy Football
Austin Seibert

Austin Seibert Injury: Still nursing hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Seibert (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Seibert was sidelined for the Commanders' Week 10 loss to the Steelers after likely tweaking his hip the week prior, and Monday's estimated DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing additional time. If the 27-year-old is unable to practice in at least a limited fashion Tuesday or Wednesday, Zane Gonzalez will likely serve as Washington's top kicker again in Week 11's matchup against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Austin Seibert
Washington Commanders
