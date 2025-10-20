Mayfield went into the game with both Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka available despite their respective hamstring injuries, but he ended up losing the former to a shoulder injury and concussion in the first half. Mayfield had already been struggling to get the ball to Evans -- the pass on which he suffered the pair of injuries was his fourth target without a catch -- and he saw only marginal improvement over the rest of the night even though the Lions were playing with an extremely short-handed secondary. Mayfield saw a two-game interception-less streak come to an end as well, and it remains to be seen if he'll have either Evans or Chris Godwin (fibula) at his disposal for a Week 8 road matchup versus the Saints on Sunday.