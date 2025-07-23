Baylon Spector News: Past calf injury

Spector (calf) participated in Wednesday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Spector dealt with a calf injury for the entire 2024 season, which caused him to miss nine games (including the Bills' three playoff games). He looks to be fully healthy for the start of training camp, and Glab relays that the 2022 seventh-rounder made a strong impression during Wednesday's practice. Although injuries limited his playing time in 2024, Spector still finished the regular season with a career-high 40 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 11 games.