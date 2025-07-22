Ben Bartch Injury: Dealing with quadriceps injury
Bartch is dealing with a quadriceps injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It is now being reported that it was a quadriceps injury suffered away from the team's facilities that landed Bartch on the active/non-football injury list last week. While there is currently no timetable on his return, he will likely serve as the team's starting left guard once healthy.
