Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Ben Bartch headshot

Ben Bartch Injury: Dealing with quadriceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Bartch is dealing with a quadriceps injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It is now being reported that it was a quadriceps injury suffered away from the team's facilities that landed Bartch on the active/non-football injury list last week. While there is currently no timetable on his return, he will likely serve as the team's starting left guard once healthy.

Ben Bartch
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now