Blake Grupe Injury: Sits out practice Thursday

Grupe was held out of Thursday's practice due to a right hip injury.

Grupe ranks fifth among NFL kickers with at least three appearances at 9.3 points per game, which is powered by 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 13 of 14 point-after tries. He now has a health concern in tow, though, leaving his status up in the air ahead of Monday's game in Kansas City. The Saints have a kicker in Charlie Smyth on the practice squad, so there's a contingency plan in place in the event Grupe isn't able to suit up Week 5.