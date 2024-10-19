Fantasy Football
Blake Grupe News: Logs one field-goal try Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Grupe connected on his only field goal attempt and his only extra-point try during Thursday's 33-10 loss versus Denver.

The Saints' offense struggled with starting quarterback Derek Carr sidelined for the second week in a row. New Orleans scored 27 points during the second quarter of last week's loss to Tampa Bay, but its scored just 10 points in seven other quarters over the last two games. Nevertheless, Grupe has converted all 11 of his field-goal tries through seven contests this season, and his only misses have come on two of 20 PATs. Grupe will look to remain perfect from the field when the Saints take on the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 27.

