Nix and the Broncos' offense began the game in exceptional form, as he threw for three touchdowns in the team's first four offensive possessions. His most impressive was a 23-yard dart to the back corner of the end zone to Marvin Mims, and Nix also connected with Troy Franklin for a 42-yard gain early in the second quarter. Things changed in the second half, however, as his explosive plays were eliminated, and he also threw a key interception early in the fourth quarter to aid the Colts' comeback efforts. Nix's fantasy performance was solid, but he now has three interceptions and a fumble lost in the first two games of the new campaign.