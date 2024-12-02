Bo Nix News: Mixed stat line in win

Nix completed 18 of 35 pass attempts for 294 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing three times for four yards in Monday's 41-32 win over Cleveland.

Nix turned in mixed results in Monday's thrilling victory, throwing his 17th touchdown in addition to his seventh and eighth interceptions of the season. The rookie standout didn't have his best game as a rusher, either, but his 294 passing yards was his second-highest total through 13 starts. Nix has been progressing well since enduring a slow start to the campaign, making him a viable fantasy option coming out of the upcoming bye against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 15.